WXYZ Editorial: Teaming up to feed families in SE Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — The need is great! The need is now! Gas prices are extremely high. Food prices are up. Many people throughout Southeast Michigan deserve a helping hand. That's why Channel 7, the Scripps Howard Foundation, and Forgotten Harvest teamed up for a day of giving to help feed families in our region.

We thank all those who reached deep into their hearts and pockets to donate to this worthwhile cause. During these challenging times, community assistance makes a big impact. Forgotten Harvest specializes in this area. The non-profit agency collects food that would otherwise go to waste. It then delivers it free of charge to organizations that feed the hungry in Metro Detroit. Each day, Forgotten Harvest distributes 144-thousand pounds of fresh and nutritional food to local charities.

But the demand for help is very real. Forgotten Harvest recently opened a brand new, state-of-the-art, facility so it could help meet the need of hunger. Now, more volunteers can assist with packing emergency food boxes and other important support jobs. You may have seen much of this effort underway in recent Action News stories that our reporters and anchors covered.

Detroiters have a history of stepping up when their fellow citizens fall on hard times. We applaud the team at Forgotten Harvest for their hard work and efforts in our community. There is still time to give, please go to wxyz.com all donations go directly to forgotten harvest.

Once again, we thank you for your heartfelt giving to the needy families of Southeast Michigan.

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 14 - 17, 2022

