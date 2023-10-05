WXYZ Editorial: Thank you for supporting WXYZ-TV for 75 years!

WXYZ DETROIT — It was the year 1948. The average cost for a home was $7,700, gas was 16 cents a gallon, and the price for a movie ticket was only 60 cents. That same year, on October 9th, this very station, WXYZ, Channel 7, signed on the air for the first time. 75 Years!

As we celebrate our 75th Anniversary, it's an honor and a privilege to shine the light on the many ways this station has served our communities at the highest level. When you think back on every big news story in Detroit, every weather event, every championship, every celebration, Channel 7 was there with you – together - through it all.

As we take this moment to look back, we're also looking toward our future. We continue to evolve to ensure we're always accessible and connected to you. We remain committed to providing the highest quality journalism that keeps you safe, informed, and entertained across every platform.

Our commitment to quality journalism has certainly connected us to the history of this city, state, and region. That's why this Sunday evening, at 7 o’clock , we’ll celebrate this broadcasting milestone. We invite you to watch on air, online or on your favorite streaming device as we look back on the stories that shaped us and the bright future ahead. Our one-hour special will feature classic moments that made us beam with pride to be called Detroiters. You'll hear heartfelt stories and insight from our dedicated team of journalists. You’ll also see interviews and rare footage with beloved former Channel 7 personalities, including Diana Lewis, Bill Bonds, Robbie Timmons, Erik Smith, Jerry Hodak, and many more.

Most importantly, thank YOU for your support of Channel 7 over all these years.

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: October 5 - 8, 2023