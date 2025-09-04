WXYZ Editorial: The benefits of "If You Give a Child a Book!"

WXYZ DETROIT — Fall is in the air in Metro Detroit and kids have returned to the classrooms to start another school year. But without access to books in their home, many students will quickly fall behind. If a child isn’t reading at grade level by third grade, chances are that student will struggle every year.

That’s why Channel 7, with our partners at the Scripps Howard Fund, have been so committed to helping kids. We provide them with new, diverse, age-appropriate, quality books that they can pick out and take home. It's our longstanding “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign.

Last year alone we helped to hand out over 20,000 books in this region. This year's campaign is off to an incredible start! It's truly inspiring to see the Channel 7 team and our communities come together and open their hearts for a great cause. In fact, Friday, September 12th, The Michigan Design Center is giving us their support. The event is called Designing the Classics, and it will feature over 20 vignettes inspired by beloved children's books. Designing the Classics is open to the public and all donations will support the campaign.

We'd like to thank everyone for their generous commitment toward helping children learn to read. There's still time to donate. We work with Title 1 schools that need our help the most. You can contribute by going to wxyz.com or texting: WXYZ to 50155.

Working together, we can be the hero in a child’s story. See what happens "If You Give a Child a Book!"

I'm Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 4 - 7, 2025