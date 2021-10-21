WXYZ Editorial: The benefits of supporting the 2021-22 United Way for S.E. MI Torch Drive Campaign

WXYZ DETROIT — Recently, community leaders lit the symbolic flame for the 2021-22 United Way Torch Drive Campaign for all to see. Once again, this longstanding organization is renewing its vital support and services to Oakland, Wayne and Macomb Counties.

An ambitious financial goal has been set but it’s the unselfish work of the United Way’s army of community partners and volunteers that makes the biggest difference in our community. According to a recent United Way study, nearly 40% of Southeast Michigan households struggle to meet basic needs.

The United Way supports child care, families, recreation facilities and community planning. It also runs the popular 2-1-1 emergency helpline. Of course, the global pandemic added a health and economic challenge to the safety-net mix no one was expecting. In response, the United Way launched the COVID-19 Community Response Fund raising more than $15 million to help thousands in this area.

This year’s campaign adds a new structure to the Torch Drive leadership. DTE President & CEO Jerry Norcia and Bishop Edgar Vann of Ebenezer Church will serve as co-chairs. They will join United Way President & CEO Dr. Darienne Hudson in creating positive, measurable and sustaining change.

The campaign theme is “Light the Way, Live United.” It will run through June but as we enter the last quarter of this year, please consider supporting your favorite cause or charity sooner than later. For thousands of people, time is of the essence. But working together, we can move Southeast Michigan forward in unity.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: October 21 - 24, 2021