WXYZ Editorial: The Brightest & Best graduates of 2026; take a bow!

WXYZ DETROIT — Channel 7 proudly continues one of its longest-running traditions: honoring Metro Detroit’s Brightest & Best high school seniors. Selected by their schools, these exceptional students are celebrated by WXYZ for the 47th year. It’s a celebration our entire community looks forward to each year.



These academic achievements close one chapter in their young lives. A journey that began in kindergarten, through middle school and culminated in 12th grade, is now complete. Ahead lies an exciting new door of learning and training — and the foundation for future success is already in place. They stand ready to innovate, lead and give back. Their potential is limitless today.



All summer long we’ll spotlight the accomplishments of these dedicated young men and women. What they achieved in the classroom deserves recognition. Through long hours, relentless effort, and real sacrifice, they rose to the top of their classes. You’ll meet these graduates in special video vignettes, on-air and online at wxyz.com. Take note of who they are, where they studied, and the careers they’ll pursue. One thing is clear: together they represent some of the finest talent in Southeast Michigan — and across the nation. Their futures are bright, and a little encouragement from our community goes a long way.



Let’s take this moment to honor our Brightest and Best of 2026 and every high school graduate. With support from families, teachers, mentors, and friends, many overcame enormous obstacles to reach this milestone.



Class of 2026 — flip your tassels, give yourselves a huge round of applause, and chase your dreams with confidence and gusto!



I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: June 4 - 14, 2026

