WXYZ Editorial: The Detroit Auto Show is ready to shift into high gear for 2026

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s time to showcase the world’s most exciting automotive vehicles and events! From January 14 – 25, all eyes will be on the 2026 Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place.

From everyday vehicles to dream cars, more than 40 brands will be featured in one place for all to experience. The popular indoor tracks for ride-and-drive will be back, along with new adventures, and a dynamic line-up for this year’s show.

International media, auto industry experts, and the industry’s most respected leaders will take center stage downtown. Their presence represents the economic impact the Auto Show has on Southeast Michigan. Last year, it was estimated the show generated $370 million for the region and attracted 275-thousand visitors to our city.

The tireless work of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association is the catalyst behind the show and the traditional Auto Show Charity Preview fundraiser. This Black-Tie community event has raised more than $125 million for Metro Detroit children non-profits since it began in 1976. Channel 7 is proud to be the official television partner for the Charity Preview. We invite you can watch it on-air or online at wxyz.com, Friday evening, January 16th.

The public show will feature the innovative AutoMobili-D technology startups, the Mobility Global Forum, and a Future Leaders Program. Racing Day, in partnership with the Detroit Grand Prix, and The Gallery of ultra-luxury and performance cars will also return. Making its debut this year will be the Michigan Overland Adventure, a rugged, off-road experience.

The Detroit Auto Show promises to be a festive, hands-on adventure, giving show attendees a first-hand look at the future of mobility and what drives our re-energized Detroit.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: January 8 - 11, 2026

