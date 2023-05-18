WXYZ Editorial: The Detroit Grand Prix is back...downtown!

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s Grand Prix time in the Auto Capital of the World! But this year will be déjà vu. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is returning to its original home on the downtown streets of the Motor City. It’s the first time since 1991.

But three decades later, the backdrop is very different. The Grand Prix will be supported by the best Riverwalk in America, new development, and national award-winning parks. From June 2 – 4, Detroit will be in the international spotlight.

The excitement really begins Memorial Day weekend on ABC Channel 7 with the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. That same day will be the Indianapolis 500, and a week later the INDYCAR SERIES comes to the streets of Detroit.

In addition to racing, it will be a weekend lineup of live entertainment and free concerts. Award-winning hip hop and electronic music will be center-stage at Hart Plaza and inside the fan zone at the Grand Prix. Downtown restaurants, hotels, and social venues will be filled with Detroiters and visitors.

So, mark your calendars for all the fun and family-friendly activities in the heart of downtown. To get tickets, volunteer, or take in a complete list of Grand Prix related weekend information and events, go to our website at WXYZ.com. We’ll have it all in one easy place to access.

We congratulate Detroit Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker, President, Michael Montri, there organizing team, and the Downtown Detroit Partnership for leading a signature event expected to generate $77 million dollars in spending for this region, a 20 percent increase from the Belle Isle venue. Strong local participation will help make this economic projection a reality.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: May 18 - 21, 2023

