WXYZ Editorial: The Detroit Urban League Warrior salute to Lewis, Levin, Garcia, Swanson & Williams

WXYZ DETROIT — Remember their names and mark your calendars! It’s one of metropolitan Detroit’s most important recognitions. On Thursday evening, April 8th, the Detroit Urban League will salute its 2021 class of Distinguished Warriors: Jane Garcia, Sander Levin, Geneva Williams, O’Neil Swanson, Sr. and Channel 7’s very own Diana Lewis.

These five individuals represent the very best tradition of the Urban League’s highest honor. This year will mark the 42nd celebration of this coveted award.

Jane Garcia is a Southwest Detroit powerhouse. The licensed social worker has advocated for others in world of business, government and non-profits. The Honorable Sander Levin represented Detroiters in Congress for 36 years and fought for some of the nation’s most important issues. Dr. Geneva Williams is past President and CEO of the Detroit United Way and City Connect Detroit. Dr. O’Neil Swanson, Sr. owned and operated his Detroit area funeral homes for more than 60 years before his passing last year. His reputation for service was known internationally. And, of course, Diana Lewis. Her television career spanned from 1968 to 2012 when she retired as anchor of Channel 7’s Action News. She was indeed a trailblazer in broadcasting.

These honorees embody the mission of the Urban League which has been serving this community since 1916.

You can see this year’s Detroit Urban League virtual celebration fundraiser at 7:00 p.m. on April 8th. For more information, go to wxyz.com. We congratulate all five honorees.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 1 - 4, 2021

