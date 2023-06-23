WXYZ Editorial: The Rocket Mortgage Classic is a great shot for Detroit

WXYZ DETROIT — Southeast Michigan, get ready! It’s professional golf at its very best and the champions are returning next week to the 313. Once again, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will help drive a world-class sporting event and economic development in Detroit.

Last year, the tournament raised more than $150 million to support several city non-profits. Since its beginning in 2019, more than $3.8 million has been invested into its “Changing the Course” initiative. The goal is to bridge Detroit’s digital divide. In just four years, the golf classic’s “Connect 313” organization, in partnership with the City of Detroit, Microsoft and United Way, has made tremendous strides. The number of digitally inclusive homes in the Motor City has grown from 40 to 70 percent.

This year’s excitement begins Tuesday, June 27 through Sunday, July 2. The stage, along with the beautiful greens, are set at the historic Detroit Golf Club. A picture-perfect backdrop for the only PGA Tour event ever held inside the city.

On the course, fans will be treated to some of the biggest names in golf. Returning to defend his championship will be Tony Finau. Also competing in the field you’ll see five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler, along with headliners Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Collin (More-ah-cow-a), Tom Kim, Sam Bennett, and many others. We commend RMC Executive Director Jason Langwell on securing this year’s impressive field.

We also salute the Rocket Mortgage team for their commitment to community and invite you to watch our special coverage all next week, on-air and online, at wxyz.com.

Broadcast: June 23 - 25, 2023