WXYZ Editorial: The time to prepare for the Michigan vote is now!

WXYZ DETROIT — General Election Day is less than two months away. In Michigan, eligible voters have the right to cast their ballot in person on November 5th or before election day by early voting options.

If you’re considering voting early, absentee ballots are available beginning 40 days before the election and no excuses are required. In our state, that means absentee ballotscan go out starting Thursday, September 26. But remember, to receive an absentee ballot, you must first complete an application online or in person at your city or township clerk’s office.

Using an absentee ballot can be helpful if you want to avoid lines at your traditional polling place or early voting site. It’s also an option if you expect to be out of town on Election Day or want to take your time filling out a lengthy ballot. Once completed, make sure it is returned on time to be counted. And, of course, you always have the right to show up, in-person, on Election Day to cast your ballot.

Although the race for president is receiving tremendous attention, voting on all the down ballot contests and issues is equally crucial! At stake will be a Michigan U.S. Senate seat, congressional and state representative districts, as well as many judicial, county, municipal, and school board races. In several communities, there will be key local ballot issues to vote on.

With so much on the line, now is the time to begin researching the candidates and issues that will directly affect you and your community.For a list of non-partisan voter information resources, we invite you to go our website at wxyz.com.

The best voter is an informed voter!

