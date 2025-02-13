WXYZ Editorial: The winter Detroit Auto Show drives successful numbers

WXYZ DETROIT — The numbers are in, and they paint a nice picture for Southeast Michigan. After a short hiatus, the re-energized Detroit Auto Show returned to January with big results. The 11-day automotive celebration drew 275-thousand attendees.

It was also an economic success with a projected impact of $370 million. The Black-Tie Charity Preview raised $1.7 million dollars and attracted 7-thousand guests. Roughly 500 vehicles were shown on the floor representing 34 brands. And with the help of nearly 2-thousand members of the media from coast-to-coast, and 15 countries, Detroit’s revitalized story went out everywhere.

Detroiters and visitors proved once again that the Motor City is still the Auto Capital of the World. One of the highlights for attendees was the return of The Gallery which showcased more than 50 ultra-luxury vehicles. Another big hit were the four immersive indoor tracks.

The return of the “winter” Detroit Auto Show was déjà vu for many but a new and exciting attraction for the next generation of auto consumers and enthusiasts. More than 30-million people were reached on social media and website traffic to the auto show increased 87-percent.

Considerable focus was on modern technology, mobility forums, auto racing, and the popular My Drive, My City, My Show campaign.

All these elements reinforced the global impact of Michigan’s #1 industry and why educating today’s STEM field students is so important to the future. It also sets the stage for a bigger, better, and more influential Detroit Auto Show in 2026.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: February 13 - 16, 2025