WXYZ Editorial: Time for Rocket Mortgage Classic to kick off summer fun & development

WXYZ DETROIT — Summer has officially begun. What better way to kick it into high gear than with the annual Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, festivities, and community benefits. It helps to drive Detroit economic development through a world-class sporting event.

Since its beginning in 2019, the tournament has invested more than $8.4 million into local charitable organizations. That includes $4.3 million in contributions to “Changing the Course”, its high-profile charitable initiative. In a short period of time, it has made outstanding progress in connecting Detroit residents to high-speed internet, digital devices, and digital training. In an age where the world revolves around technology, this is a crucial issue for the 313 area.

As for the tournament itself, it is a summer highlight for golf professionals, fans, and businesses. Some of the biggest names in the sport will be teeing it up in the D. Spectators will enjoy seeing Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson, and Gary Woodland, all major championship winners. The field will also host Cameron Young, #23 in the world, and Akshay Bhatia, #31. And also back, to defend his 2023 PGA tour title will be Rickie Fowler. The excitement begins Tuesday, June 25 and lasts through Sunday, June 30.

For the sixth consecutive year, the scenic backdrop for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be the beautiful and historic Detroit Golf Club. It has the distinction of being the only PGA tour tournament held inside the city.

We tip our cap to RMC Executive Director Jason Langwell and his team for their hard work, and we invite you to watch our special coverage all week long on Channel 7, and online at wxyz.com.

Let the summer fun begin!

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: June 20 - 23, 2024



