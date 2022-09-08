WXYZ Editorial: Time for the new & long-awaited international Detroit Auto Show

WXYZ DETROIT — The long wait and anticipation are over. The North American International Detroit Auto Show is back with a new look in summer-friendly weather. Huntington Place, Hart Plaza, and the surrounding downtown Detroit area will be the place to be from next Wednesday through September 25th. Put on your walking shoes for the first auto show here since January 2019.

But now, all systems are go! The international spotlight will be on Michigan’s largest city and our #1 industry. Get ready for the very latest motor vehicles reveals, high-tech comforts, and a lot of electric vehicle technology. You’ll see firsthand why Detroit’s show is considered one best in America and one of the most important on the global auto industry circuit.

The excitement kicks off Wednesday with two-days of media previews focused on press conferences, industry design and technology, and what is now being called, AutoMobili-D. The press will have plenty to cover. We invite you to watch our “Spotlight on Technology” special on Wednesday from 7:30 – 8:00 pm.

Then join us again Friday evening for the popular black tie charity preview. Channel 7 will be the official television partner for this star-studded event that has raised more than $100 million for children’s charities in Southeastern Michigan over the past 25 years. The cars and entertainment will be indoors and outdoors and spread out over three stages. Grammy-winning composer, producer and guitarist Nile Rodgers & CHIC will headline the big show.

On Saturday, the Detroit Auto Show will officially open to the public so everyone can see how Detroit is keeping the world on wheels.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 8 - 11, 2022