WXYZ Editorial: Tis the holiday season for giving & volunteering

WXYZ DETROIT — Next week is Thanksgiving and a wonderful time to celebrate with family and friends. It kicks off the holiday season and it marks the unofficial beginning of what is traditionally a time of generosity and giving, benefiting many local organizations helping those in need.

This year has been very challenging for many individuals and families in Southeast Michigan. The need is great. The price of gas, groceries, utilities, and medicine have increased the cost of living for thousands. Higher Interest rates and rent expenses are also contribute to the challenges. Making ends meet isn’t easy for many Michiganders.

Still, for many of us, it’s been a year to count our successes and blessings. If you’re in a position to help brighten the holiday season for others, we thank you and encourage you to do so today. Detroiters have a rich tradition of being generous and lifting our community and helping those in need.

With a little over a month remaining in 2024, we still have an opportunity to brighten the holiday season and make a lasting impact on our Metro Detroit communities. Please consider opening your hearts and wallets and giving a donation – big or small – to your favorite charitable organization.

These non-profits could also benefit from those who like to volunteer some of their time. For help on where to turn to, we have posted a list of charitable organizations on wxyz.com.

Together, we can make a positive difference in our community this holiday season.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: November 21 - 24, 2024