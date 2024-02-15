WXYZ Editorial: TV-7/20's "If You Give a Child a Book" giveaway

WXYZ DETROIT — The famous French writer Victor Hugo once said, “To learn to read is to light a fire; every syllable that is spelled out is a spark.” – Victor Hugo

At WXYZ-TV 7 and WMYD-TV 20, it’s our mission to put high-quality books in the hands of young children. We’re off to a good start this year! Since January, we’ve held two exciting book giveaways at Detroit area elementary schools. The next one is coming up soon. It’s all part of our “If You Give a Child Book” campaign. Last summer, we put out a call for donations and received an overwhelming

response from our employees and viewers. Those funds were matched with contributions from the Scripps Howard Foundation. We are now we’re able to give more than 20-thousand books to deserving boys and girls in our community.

The joy and knowledge that comes from reading can change a child’s life. We want all children to have their own personal library. But for too many, that’s a dream, not a reality. Our distribution of books, in partnership with United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Scholastic, is helping to change that. For more stories about the campaign’s impact, stay tuned to our station, on-air and online. We hope they will inspire you to open your hearts to these children. What they eventually become begins, in part, with the knowledge and imagination they acquire through childhood reading.

Last year, our Scripps national campaign gave away its 1 millionth book. If you would like to support our book project, go to wxyz.com or text to 50155. As a community united, we can make a difference!

I’m Mike Murri V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: February 15 - 18, 2024