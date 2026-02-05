WXYZ Editorial: TV-7 and community partners kickoff the 2026 "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s one of the best gifts you could ever donate! Books open a child’s imagination to endless possibilities. Mastering the fundamentals of reading is often the blueprint for a successful future.

That’s why WXYZ/Channel 7 and TV-20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, are committed to getting high-quality, age-appropriate books in the hands of children. This month, we’re kicking off our 2026 “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign with excitement. The recent book drive at Crothers Elementary School in Warren set the tone for our ongoing mission.

Last year, thanks to the kindness of our employees, viewers, and the Scripps Howard Fund, we were able to give more than 20 thousand books to deserving boys and girls. We’re doing it again this year with help from community partners and Scholastic. Five Title I elementary schools will host two book fairs each. Students will be able to select and take home a total of 10 new books annually.

Many kids don’t have home libraries of their own. The joy and education that comes from picking out books on different topics is priceless. It introduces them to characters and places from around the world. Books can also inspire them to pursue countless professions.

Our campaign coincides with Scripps and National News Literacy Week. If you share our passion for helping kids academically, we welcome your help. You can donate to our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign by going to WXYZ.com or texting “WXYZ” to 50155.

As a thoughtful and generous community, we can make a lasting difference!

I’m Mike Murri. V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: February 5 - 8, 2026

