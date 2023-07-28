WXYZ Editorial: TV-7 gives back to Forgotten Harvest & metro Detroit

WXYZ DETROIT — All too often, when the weather is warm and sunny like it is now, we tend to forget that feeding the hungry is a year-round need -- and job. The cost of living is up, and it has been difficult for many families to keep up in our current economy. Meeting everyday essentials such as gas, clothes, utilities, medicine, and groceries can be a big challenge!

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 34 million people in this nation are food insecure. Here in Michigan, more than 1 million residents – 300 thousand of them children, struggle to put food on their tables.

But thankfully, that’s where Forgotten Harvest has ben a lifeline in this region. As Detroit’s largest food rescue organization, it’s on the road five days a week to pick-up high-quality food from over 520 food donors. Those 144 thousand pounds of surplus food are then cleaned, repacked, and distributed daily for deserving families in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

Here at Channel 7, we are committed to giving back. That’s why we spent all day Wednesday raising money for Forgotten Harvest. With donation-matching help from the Scripps Howard Fund, and Cynthia and Edsel Ford, we raised tens of thousands of dollars. If you would like to help impact our community, it’s not too late to lend a hand. Just go to wxyz.com. You can scan the code, or text the letters “WXYZ” to 5-0-1-5-5

Remember, every $10 donated provides 40 meals. The need is great, and the time to help local families is now!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 27 - 30, 2023