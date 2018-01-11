WXYZ Editorial: TV-7 "Newsmaker of the Year" Gerard "Gerry" Anderson energizing Michigan!

WXYZ Detroit -

His hard work and leadership have helped to make DTE Energy one of Michigan’s most responsible and visionary companies. He has also affectively used his corporate clout as a catalyst for positive change in Detroit and other local communities. We are honored to announce that Gerard “Gerry” Anderson, Chairman & CEO of DTE Energy is our WXYZ 2017 Newsmaker of the Year. He will now join an impressive and select group of leaders that we first began saluting annually back in 1995.

Like any successful businessman of a big company, Anderson has surrounded himself with a highly creative team that has made an impact on several fronts. At any given time throughout the year, you can see very visual reminders of the corporate giant’s civic contributions. That includes the new state-of-the-art Beacon Park which is helping to revitalize the western edge of downtown Detroit. Also, the annual Campus Martius holiday tree lighting, new neighborhood street lights and power for major public events such as the Belle Isle Grand Prix.

From its electric, to its natural gas utilities, DTE has been leading the way to a smarter, safer and more reliable energy future for millions of customers across the state. But their portfolio includes much more! As one of Michigan’s leading corporate citizens, DTE has become a force for growth and prosperity in the 450 communities it serves.

You’ll hear more about CEO Gerry Anderson and his team at DTE Energy when he is interviewed by Chuck Stokes for a special upcoming edition of Spotlight on the News. Congratulations to Gerry Anderson on becoming the 2017 WXYZ Newsmaker of the Year. The story on how you are impacting our community, environment, and education is impressive!

