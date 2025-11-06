WXYZ Editorial: Veterans Day 2025 - Reflect, remember and respect those who serve

WXYZ DETROIT — Tuesday, November 11th is Veterans Day. It’s the annual Federal holiday set aside to show appreciation to the brave men and women who have served – or are currently serving – in our military forces. Veterans Day officially honors all service members during wartime or peacetime, living or deceased.

This thoughtful tradition dates back to the early 1900’s. It was originally called Armistice Day because it commemorated the agreement that ended World War I on November 11, 1918. Still, Armistice Day didn’t became a legal holiday until 1938 by an act of Congress. Finally, in 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day to better represent all service members.

Many local communities will host events to celebrate this special holiday. Several restaurants, retail outlets, and recreation areas offer free or discounted items around Veterans Day. For an extensive list, we invite you to go to our website at wxyz.com.

If you would like to show your gratitude to those that have served our county, there are a number of important things you can do. Reach out to veterans with a phone call or visit. Consider making a donation to a veterans’ assistance organization. Volunteer at a local VA hospital or offer to drive a veteran to their doctor’s appointment. You can also quietly display an American flag as a simple but powerful salute to those who have worked in the different branches of the U.S. Armed Services.

But most of all, this Veterans Day is a time to reflect, remember, and show respect for the enlisted men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting and serving all Americans.

