WXYZ Editorial: Visit Detroit; a Top 10 world travel city

WXYZ DETROIT — Another prestigious honor has been added to Detroit’s rapidly growing list of awards. Travel Lemming, an online tourism guide, recently named our city as the 10th best place to travel in the world!

The article called Detroit “one of the country’s best kept secrets.” Now, its 6 million readers know what we’ve always known about our hidden gem. Travel writers and editors said we earned the award because of our music, technology, sports, art, restaurants, and bars.

If you haven’t visited downtown Detroit, this is an exciting time to do so.

“And for anyone watching on TV, come down and check out Detroit this holiday season. It’s beautiful, isn’t it?” - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan:

Make a day of it in the D! Downtown is aglow with its 65-foot, fully decorated, Michigan-grown Norway spruce in Campus Martius Park. All sorts of old and new retail shops and restaurants are open for business. Public spaces from Cadillac Square to Beacon Park are offering unique experiences and family-fun attractions. Entertainment venues, big and small, feature excitement for everyone.

We congratulate the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Visit Detroit, and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, for their vision and development. Under the leadership teams of Cyndy Pasky, Eric Larsen, Bob Gregory, Claude Molinari, and Mark Wallace, these organizations have made the world take another look at Detroit.

This holiday season, do what Travel Lemming, Time Magazine, and USA Today, has done; Discover Detroit! You’ll be supporting small businesses and learning things about Michigan’s largest city you may have never known!

