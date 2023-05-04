WXYZ Editorial: We salute Military Appreciation Month

WXYZ DETROIT — As long as Americans can remember, there’s been some form of a U.S. Military. It began more than two centuries ago, when the Continental Congress created the army in 1775.

As a nation, we owe many freedoms to the millions of people who have served - or are currently enlisted - in our armed forces. May is officially National Military Appreciation Month. Since 1999, Congress has issued a proclamation each year encouraging our nation to celebrate the contributions of service personnel, as well as those officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for America.

May was chosen because it already has several special days set aside to honor the military.

Some of them include Loyalty Day, V-E Day, Armed Forces Day, Children of Fallen Patriot’s Day, and Memorial Day.

All of this is an important reminder that the U.S. Defense Department is one of the world’s largest employers and touches all of our lives in one way or another.

People working in the military comprise a multitude of jobs that include every profession. These men and women are deployed worldwide. The training and skills they learn in the armed forces prepare them well for civilian careers and life, long after their service.

​

We invite you to watch a special Channel 7 Spotlight on the News broadcast this Sunday morning at 10 o’clock. Chuck Stokes and his guests will highlight today’s military and services available to all veterans.

Military Appreciation Month honors everyone who has worked in a branch of the U.S. defense industry and shows them we don’t take their service for granted.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadccast: May 4 - 7, 2023

