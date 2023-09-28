WXYZ Editorial: Wear your pink and join the Komen MI Race for the Cure!

WXYZ DETROIT — Get your teams and color pink ready. The countdown is on! Sunday, October 8, is the annual Susan G. Komen Michigan Race for the Cureon Detroit’s Belle Isle. This 5K run – or walk – plus the 1-mile family fun walk, raises important charitable funds for a worthy cause. Its purpose is to educate and build positive awareness about breast cancer and good health.

The Race for the Cure is a meaningful way to celebrate those who have survived and remember those we lost to the disease. The fundraiser is also a significant source to help support health screenings, medical treatment, and research programs. The goal for 2023 is to raise $400 thousand dollars. With strong corporate and individual support, it’s a reachable target. Every dollar collected helps to save lives.

Since its beginning, the Komen Race has been a catalyst for lifesaving discoveries, patient support, and health-friendly policies across the state and nation. Finding a safe place to support, grieve, and share information is vital.

Every two minutes, a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer. Each year, roughly 290 thousand cases of breast cancer are detected in women, and about 21 hundred in men. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reports about 43 thousand women and 500 men die in this country each year due to breast cancer. Please don’t postpone scheduling your mammogram for you or a loved one.

The Komen Michigan Race for the Cure is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. To register,go to our website at wxyz.com. Everyone is invited to join one united community fighting cancer.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 28 - October 1, 2023

