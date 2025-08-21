WXYZ Editorial: What it takes to get ready for the new school year

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s back-to-school time for most Michigan students. Getting ready for continued learning and growth takes a lot of work!

Teachers are preparing their classrooms and lesson plans. Students are getting their backpacks and supplies together. Parents and guardians are arranging their schedules, childcare, and school related finances. Many businesses and non-profits are helping by providing valuable educational support.To-do lists are being checked off for every grade level in households across the state.

Now is the time to ask important questions pertaining to the school year. Will your child need transportation? What's the procedure for the bus system pickup and drop-off system? Consider doing a walk-through drill with the student. What about school health requirements? Is your child up to date? Will a tutor be needed for academic support? The answers to many of these questions can be found if you reach out to your local systems or county governments. We have also provided a helpful back-to-school link with many news stories and tips from education experts on our website at wxyz.com.

Look for business sponsored back-to-school fairs in your residential area. They often handout free school supplies and clothing. If your schedule permits, participate in your child’s school PTA or PTO group. Volunteers for school enrichment programs are always needed and welcomed.Being directly involved with the schools and their educational staffs can often yield big dividends.

Mental health, social skills, and being active active are vitally important in a young person's development. There are many well managed neighborhood STEM, sports, art, and youth counseling organizations available throughout Southeast Michigan to choose from.

A successful school year begins with community support and a good organizational plan.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & Regional General Manager

Broadcast: August 21-24, 2025