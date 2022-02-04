WXYZ Editorial: Why celebrating Black History Month in February and beyond is so important!

WXYZ DETROIT — February is Black History Month, a special time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of African Americans. This annual tradition was established in 1926 by scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson. We invite metro Detroiters of all races to use this occasion as an opportunity to kick start a year-long exploration into the people and culture of one of our city’s largest ethnic groups. Because there is so much to see, learn and experience, don’t limit yourself to just February.

Each year, the Association for the Study of African American Life and Culture, provides a theme for Black History Month. In 2022, the national focus will be on the importance of Black Health and Wellness. It’s a fitting topic given the medical challenges of this time in history. But the changing themes were never meant to confine the public to one aspect of the Black experience. They are designed to be the catalysts for sparking interest into a wide range study of African American history.

From museums to restaurants, from concerts to bookstores, grab a relative or family friend and seek some new adventures. It will broaden your knowledge and understanding of the importance of African American history and how it has contributed significantly to this unique mosaic we call Detroit.

