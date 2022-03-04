WXYZ Editorial: Why Detroit has become an international arts-focused city ready for patrons

WXYZ DETROIT — Everyone knows Detroit is the Auto Capital of the World, an avid sports town, and the historic home of the Motown sound! But Detroit is increasingly being branded as a popular center for the cultural arts. More and more creative projects are produced here for the rest of the world, and people from around the globe are traveling here to experience our institutions.

During the pandemic, most of our cultural institutions were either shut down or had to cut back significantly on their hours, concerts, and exhibits. But after more than two years of playing it safe, several venues have reopened, and many others are planning to return to normal soon.

Some are even emerging from this challenge by taking a bold step forward. The Michigan Opera Theatre, a cultural arts anchor in downtown Detroit, is changing its name to Detroit Opera. That’s significant! Fifty years ago, the restoration of the Grand Circus Theatre became a catalyst for a fine arts vision in a struggling city. But today, as the Detroit Opera House gets ready for its first in-person performance in more than two years, we are viewed nationally and internationally as an arts-focused city.

People can visit our world-class DIA, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Michigan Science Center and Detroit Historical Museums, and the Motown Museum, for starters. Combine that with a wide range of smaller museums and musical establishments now open to the public, and the choices will keep you busy.

So, as the face masks begin to come down, the performance curtains go up, and the exhibits fully open, let us enthusiastically and safely support one of Detroit’s most creative and important industries.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 3 - 6, 2022