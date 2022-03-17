WXYZ Editorial: Why Detroiters want to reach out to help Ukraine

WXYZ DETROIT — The violent conflict in Ukraine is causing the greatest number of refugees in Europe since World War II. More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland since the Russian invasion began. Most are women and children. Many people still inside Ukraine have been cut off from food, water, and electricity. Although it’s a humanitarian crisis across the Atlantic Ocean, many people on this side want to help.

A significant number have relatives and friends in that part of Eastern Europe. More than 1 million people of Ukrainian ancestry live in the U.S. And, closer to home, almost 40,000 Michigan residents are of Ukrainian decent.

Over the past few weeks, the outpouring of generosity from Detroiters has been heartfelt and amazing. From individual citizens to well organized relief efforts, people have volunteered their help and donated what they could. But a lot more is needed. According to the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan, the war-torn nation is quickly running out of medical supplies. Funding is also needed to support the purchase of those kinds of items. Humanitarian aid is accepted and appreciated as well.

If you would like to lend a helping hand, go to our WXYZ.com station website. You can follow our link to the Michigan-based crisis response team. On their website are several non-profit and charitable organizations you can trust. We also provide phone numbers and information about drop off locations, if that’s your preferred way of contact.

Additionally, links to long established, worldwide relief organizations such as Project Hope, GlobalGiving and UNICEF, are also prominently displayed for easy access.

Making an impact on those abroad who desperately need our help, begins here at home.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 17 - 20, 2022

