WXYZ Editorial: Why it's so important to support National Small Business Week

Every business, of all sizes, is important. But small businesses are the backbone of our economy. They account for half of America's workforce and they create two out of every three new jobs.

Last year, there were over 31 million small businesses in the U.S. Here in Michigan, there are roughly 1 million small businesses that make up half of our state’s private employers. These companies have fewer than 500 workers.

From Sunday, May 2, through Saturday, May 8, National Small Business Week will be observed and celebrated. It’s an annual tradition started by the Small Business Administration more than 50 years ago. This special week is singled out as a time to recognize the outstanding service, innovation and development of small entrepreneurs. Together, they help to keep our city, state and nation running.

Because of the pandemic, these last several months have been especially challenging for many of them. They’ve had to quickly learn how to survive and thrive! They’ve been creative and many have had to reinvent their business plans. This week is the perfect time to showcase your brand, build up your network, look for ways to celebrate your team and boost employee morale.

When you share good news, helpful suggestions, and interesting information on social media, the SBA is asking businesses to use the hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek. So from your local hardware and jewelry stores to neighborhood restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and all other kinds of businesses, be intentional this year about supporting National Small Business Week. Raising community awareness about their economic contribution is an important step to their success.

