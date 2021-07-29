WXYZ Editorial: Why it's so important you VOTE in the August 3rd Primary!

WXYZ DETROIT — Tuesday, August 3rd is Primary Election Day across Michigan. It is the first important step in the 2021 voting process. Whether you’re Republican, Democrat or Independent, exercise your constitutional right. Never take it for granted!

Cities and townships in two-thirds of Michigan’s 83 counties will be holding elections. Take the time to acquaint yourself with the candidates and initiatives that will appear on your ballot. In some communities, you will be facing a laundry list of choices. The more you know, the better.

Unlike presidential or gubernatorial elections, this year is especially important because the focus is on local leadership offices, school board positions, millage questions, and city charter revisions. This is government closest to the people! It involves city and town leadership, the quality of people making decisions about your children’s education, as well as the kind of homes, buildings and roads being constructed in your neighborhood.

On Tuesday, some of the most populated areas of our state will be trimming down the number of political hopefuls for mayor and city council. That includes Detroit, Dearborn, Pontiac and Sterling Heights in Southeast Michigan. The winners will set the stage for who faces who in the November General Election. But for some geographic areas that heavily lean in favor of one political party over the other, the real battle is now, in the Primary, not the November General Election. So, if you skip the summer contest, you will essentially be forfeiting your vote.

In a few days, on August 3rd, take the time to cast your Primary ballot by voting absentee or in-person. It’s your right and your chance to make your voice heard. Every vote counts!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 29 - August 1, 2021

