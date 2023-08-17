WXYZ Editorial: Why the Woodward Dream Cruise is so important to Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you enjoy collecting, driving, or just watching classic cars and trucks, Woodward Avenue is the place to be this weekend. It’s time for Southeast Michigan’s annual Dream Cruise. The official one-day tradition is vintage Motor City!

Gather your family and friends to celebrate the city that put the world on wheels and is a historic throwback to the 1950’s ,60’s and 70’s when the beautiful machines we put on the road where in their heyday. The designs are iconic, the custom paint jobs are spectacular, and the horsepower under the muscle cars is unmatched.

You can see all of it for free, on America’s oldest highway.The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day cruise. Spanning 16 miles and 9 dynamic communities. It’s estimated the cruise draws more than 1million people and roughly 40-thousand classic vehicles, old and new.

Channel 7 takes great pride in being the official television partner for the cruise. The day kicks off with a 5K Cruise-in-Shoes event which you can walk or run. After that the engines will rumble, and the cruise will shift into high gear. We’ll have live coverage before, during, and after the day’s activities, including our prime-time, two-hour Channel 7 special streamed to your favorite devices.

If you miss the Saturday evening broadcast, you can watch an encore version on Sunday morning. A special syndicated edition of the dream cruise will air in over 200 cities… reaching over 80-percent of U.S. TV markets, from Los Angeles to New York City and hundreds of cities in between.

Channel 7 is proud to showcase our rich automotive heritage and shine a light on the people in our great community with the entire country. I hope you’ll join us for our Woodward Dream Cruise coverage.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: August 17 - 20, 2023