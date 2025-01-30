WXYZ Editorial: WXYZ ready to kickoff 2025 "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign

WXYZ DETROIT — Teaching, learning, exploring, and achieving all begin by grasping the fundamentals of reading. If you give a child a book, the wonders of the world will be at their fingertips.

Our mission at WXYZ/Channel 7 and TV 20 Detroit, is to put high quality, age appropriate, books in the hands of as many children as possible. It’s part of our ongoing “If you Give a Child a Book” campaign. Next week, we’ll get the year off to an exciting start with our first book fair of 2025. Stay tuned to 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for more information and coverage.

Last year, thanks to generous donations from our employees, viewers, and the Scripps Howard Fund, we were able to give more than 20-thousand books to deserving boys and girls. We also hosted six Scholastic book fairs with our various community partners in Metro Detroit.

Reading can easily change a child’s life. The joy and knowledge that comes from them picking out new books is priceless. All young people need their own library. A good selection of books can open their imagination and introduce them to people, places, and professions they never knew existed.

If you share our passion for helping kids and making sure they don’t fall behind academically, it’s not too late to help. You can donate to our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign by going to WXYZ.comor texting “WXYZ” to 50155. The need is truly great! But there’s good news. A united community of goodwill can make a big difference by gifting books to children. It’s an act of kindness they will never forget.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: January 30 - February 2, 2025