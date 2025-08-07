WXYZ Editorial: Zooming into 30 years of the action packed Woodward Dream Cruise

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s one of the biggest automotive events in the country and it will be showcased right here in the Automobile Capital of the World. Get ready Detroit for the annual Woodward Dream Cruise! This year, the 30th anniversary of the biggest one-day cruise will take place on Saturday, August 16th.

The Dream Cruise is a free and fun family event. It’s a nostalgic all-day extravaganza of classic cars and trucks, including some of the fastest muscle machines in America.

The Cruise is a world-class celebration of motor vehicles from every generation. But the highlights will be the iconic cars and trucks Detroit churned out during its automotive heyday…the 1950’s, 60’s, and 70’s. All will be on display for sixteen miles through nine Oakland County communities. Woodward Avenue will be lined up with more than 1 million spectators and 40 thousand classic vehicles.

At WXYZ-Channel 7, we are proud to be the official television broadcast partner for the Cruise. Don’t miss this opportunity to catch all the action and make special memories with family and friends. You won’t want to miss our special broadcast of the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday August 16th in primetime from 7-9 pm and streamed to your favorite app.

Channel 7 will also broadcast an encore performance on Sunday morning, the weekend of the cruise. Please let your friends around the country know that a special syndicated edition of the Woodward Dream Cruise will air in over 200 American cities from coast-to-coast.

Please join us for the world’s largest and best one-day automotive event.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & Regional General Manager

Broadcast: August 7 - 10, 2025