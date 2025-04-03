WXYZ-TV Editorial: 7 News Detroit's "Let's Talk" is headed to Macomb County

WXYZ DETROIT — Next week the Channel 7 team is going to be in Macomb County for a conversation with the community.

We’re coming to Shelby Township to listen and meet your neighbors. We want to have an open dialogue and hear about the things happening where you live and what’s on your mind. This will be the second community forum of our 7 News Detroit “Let’s Talk” series.

Last month, we kicked it off in Oakland County. Our anchors, reporters, and producers were in Waterford for a candid conversation. What we learned was truly helpful.

On Wednesday, April 9, members of our Channel 7 team will be at the Hamlin Pub on Hayes Road from 4:30 to 6:30 in the evening. Please stop by and share thoughts about your community, what you’re proud of or what concerns you. Maybe you have a question about our coverage or there’s a story you want Channel 7 to investigate. This is a great opportunity to connect.

There’s no formal agenda or official sign-up. No topic is off the table. The goal of “Let’s Talk” is to listen to what you feel is important for us to know, shine a light on your region, the people, places and issues that make your community unique to Southeast Michigan. Some of our best stories began with a casual conversation. Our journalists want to be your voice.

If you have story ideas or comments for us but can’t make it to Hamlin Pub, email us at tips@wxyz.com. In the months to come, our Channel 7 team will be visiting a community near you. We look forward to listening to what matters to you!

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 3 - 6, 2025