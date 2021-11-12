WXYZ-TV Editorial: Join us "live" for Light Up the Season in Downtown Detroit

WXYZ DETROIT — Detroit’s holiday season tradition is back “live” this year. And it will be bigger, brighter, and better than ever! On Friday, November 19th, downtown Detroit will be the place to be. All eyes will be focused on the tree lighting of a Michigan-grown, 65-foot, Norway spruce. The 2021 tree will be the tallest and brightest to ever stand on display in Campus Martius Park. Join our Channel 7 broadcast team as 20-thousand, multi-colored, LED lights will be illuminated.

This 18th annual celebration is the perfect way to officially kickoff what has traditionally been a live event before last year’s pandemic. We’re happy to say that this year will be the return to real-time performances where the public is invited to participate in the free festivities. For those wishing to watch from the comfort of their own home, all you’ll have to do is tune in to our special “Light Up the Season” broadcast from 7 – 8 p.m., Friday, November 19th.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership and the DTE Energy Foundation have put together a star-studded entertainment line-up. On the rink will be performances by Olympic and U.S. national champion figure skater Ashley Wagner and national singing sensation Cam Anthony. Local Queen of the Blues entertainer Thornetta Davis will showcase her talent in addition to Ryan Neal, a popular Detroit-based songwriter and producer. Another important part of the holiday tradition will be “Light Up Beacon Park.”

Channel 7 is proud to be the official broadcast station of the Detroit Tree Lighting ceremony. We are the place to catch it all and get your holiday season off to a festive and memorable start.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: November 11-14, 2021