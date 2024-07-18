WXYZ-TV Editorial: Long-term economic impact of Detroit NFL Draft

WXYZ DETROIT — We know the Detroit NFL Draft topped all-time attendance records to the tune of 775,000 thousand fans. But it was also phenomenally successful on regional economic impact.

The impressive numbers from the independent and respected Washington University Sports Business Program are now in. It found that the Detroit Draft generated an overall economic impact of more than $213 million. That included a little more than $161 million in spending from out-of-town visitors. Local residents and the NFL contributed most of the additional revenue.

Two of the goals of the Detroit Organizing Committee was to highlight Southeast Michigan’s rich diversity and to make sure local minority businesses participated in the Draft. Both were accomplished. The NFL’s total spending on local minority business was $12 million. Black-owned businesses secured 34 contracts, which was nearly 40-percent of all local contracts. Other minority contracts were awarded for transportation, photography, arts, and laundry. More than 500 Detroiters were hired as staff.

Professional football fans from all 50 U.S. states and more than 20 countries made their way to The Motor City. They traveled from as far away as Australia. During the heart of the Draft, hotel occupancy hit 92-percent! The Living Legacy Initiative awarded $1.5 million in grants to local youth non-profit organizations.

Clearly, the Detroit Draft was a big win for all, including Detroit’s brand. Roughly 50 million people watched this region’s diversity and revitalization on national TV. Our kudos to Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, the Detroit Lions, and the City of Detroit for this outstanding accomplishment! The benefits of the Detroit Draft promise to pay long-term dividends for years to come.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 18 - 21, 2024