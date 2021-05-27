WXYZ-TV Editorial: Memorial Day weekend 2021; A time for remembrance & the start of summer events

WXYZ DETROIT — This Memorial Day weekend promises to be a lot busier and much more festive than last year! Michiganders are ready to exhale and release a year’s worth of being pent-up in their homes. For many, it will be the first holiday they have been able to celebrate together with family and friends since getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Here in Michigan, AAA predicts more than 1 million residents will travel in-and-out of the Great Lakes State. That will be a 57-percent increase over last year’s record low travel. Most will do it in their cars or trucks. Nationwide, more than 37 million Americans are expected to drive, fly or catch a train.

Memorial Day weekend signals two important traditions: It honors the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military and it marks the unofficial start of the summer season. Many in our region will use it as an opportunity to raise the flag, decorate grave sites and have family picnics.

And unlike last year, there will be many local events people can enjoy. From Hazel Park, to Royal Oak to St. Clair Shores, a number of S.E. Michigan Memorial Day weekend parades will be held this year. There will be socially-distanced musical events at various locations throughout Detroit, as well as safe, in-person opportunities to explore American history at Greenfield Village in Dearborn. Some traditional Memorial Day events have been canceled due to the pandemic and others will once again be held virtually. For a complete list, visit our website at WXYZ.com.

As we celebrate and observe this holiday, have fun, be safe, and let us be deeply grateful for our families and friends.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: May 27 - 30, 2021

