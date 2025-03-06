WXYZ-TV Editorial: Michelin Green Guide should yield big dividends for Detroit

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again Detroit is in the national spotlight with it’s first-ever Michelin Green Guide showcasing great places in Metro Detroit.

Special Note: The Detroit Michelin Green Guide is available in U.S. bookstores, the U.K., and other English-speaking countries, as well as on Amazon.com.

People from near and far can now benefit from this region’s inclusion in the world-renowned Michelin Green Guideof cultural, architectural, entertainment, and neighborhood attractions. Michelin’s prestigious 3-star designation is a guide for world travelers. Visit Detroit’s announcement inside the historic and newly restored Michigan Central Station set the stage for the upcoming tourist season. Detroiters can now boast of being one of only 10 U.S. cities rewarded with Michelin’s Green Guide. We now join destinations such as New York, Chicago, and Miami, to name just a few.

One of the book’s editors put it best when he said, “Detroit is a place that makes people believe anything is possible.” And he added: “Detroit is a really good introduction to what America is all about.” It’s no wonder Cranbrook Educational Community, the Detroit Institute of Arts, Downtown Detroit, the Guardian Building, and The Henry Ford Museum received Michelin’s highest ranking.

We should never take for granted Detroit’s gifts to the world. Our innovative industries, legendary music, iconic sports teams, and volumes of priceless art, all contribute to what many say was a hidden gem. A gem whose secrets have now been published in French and English and invite globetrotters to seek us out.

As you, your family, and friends, begin to plan your excursions this spring and summer, please go to WXYZ.com for information on how you can get a copy of the new Detroit Michelin Green Guide.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 6 - 9, 2025

