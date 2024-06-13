WXYZ-TV Editorial: Michigan Central Station adds glitter to city's shining revitalization

WXYZ DETROIT — It was one of our city’s biggest eyesores but now it is a beautifully renovated symbol of Detroit’s revitalization and future. The reopening of the historic Michigan Central Station was a grand success. From the “live” concert at Roosevelt Park, to the sold-out Open House tours, excitement was in the air. The reopening added another positive story to the Motor City’s growing national image. We congratulate Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford, and his automotive company, for their vision and commitment to this innovation hub.

Michigan Central originally opened in December 1913 and was designed by the same architectural firm as New York’s Grand Central Station. It closed in 1988 and for the next 36 years the historic landmark sat idle. Ford purchased the 18-story building in 2018 and began transforming it into a mixed-use campus.

More than 3-thousand local workers have been involved in the six-year renovation. The job required pumping 3.5 million gallons of water out of the basement, restoring 8-million bricks, 29-thousand tiles, and replacing 600 tons of limestone. That’s just a fraction of what had to be done.

Starting June 21, the station will be open for self-guided tours and no tickets will be required. It’s a 30-acre community featuring state-of-the-art mobility, retail and commercial space, outdoor plazas, jobs, and visitors from around the world. But best of all, Michigan Central is fulfilling its promise of leading the way in modern age mobility and adding another attraction to Corktown.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: June 13 - 16, 2024



