WXYZ-TV Editorial: The value of celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Southeast MI, and America!

WXYZ DETROIT — The strengh of America is that it is a diverse meliting pot of culttures. Each one adds a unique history to our nation and state. From September 15th through October 15th, it has become a popular tradition to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, shining a spotlight on the many contributions and achievements of Hispanic Americans.

If you look back in time, you may recall that this national observation began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under then President Lyndon Johnson. It was expanded to a month-long celebration and signed into law in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan.

Our team at WXYZ-TV is proud to shine a light on the Hispanic and Latino Americans in our community. They are currently the largest ethnic minority group in the U.S., comprising 18.7% of the population. We also invite you to go to WXYZ.com and explore the special section Hispanic Heritage stories and Up Front segments we have been featuring on Channel 7 Action News over the past couple weeks. The topics range from business, to education, to food and entertainment. We will also broadcast a special Spotlight on the News program on Sunday morning, October 10th, highlighting the issues, people and leaders impacting one of Metro Detroit's fastest-growing communities.

There is so much to explore and learn. That includes museum exhibits, books, films, blog posts, genealogy, and even documents in library archives dedicated to Hispanic culture. The list is endless. But taking the time to experience the sights and sounds of another ethnicity can only broaden one's knowledge and respect for the many different people who call Michigan and America home.

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 30 - October 1, 2021

