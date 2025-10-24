Organizers seek approval to rename Corktown street in honor of Mudgie's Founder Greg Mudge

(WXYZ) — Organizers in Corktown are encouraging Detroit City Council to approve a plan to rename a street in honor of Greg Mudge, the founder of Mudgie's Deli.

First submitted in 2022, organizers are now asking people to make their voices heard and either attend the Detroit City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, call-in for support or email councilmembers.

Mudge, the founder of the beloved Mudgie's Deli in Corktown, died unexpectedly at the age of 46 in September 2021.

"This campaign is dedicated to honoring Greg by officially naming a street after him in Corktown. Now in its fourth year, our movement is fueled by love, memories, and a shared belief that Greg deserves permanent recognition in the neighborhood he helped shape. With your help, we can get this across the finish line," the description on the Greg Mudge Street website reads.

In order to maximize turnout, organizers have gotten a 46-seat bus from Detroit Bus Co. to shuttle supporters from Mudge's in Corktown to City Hall and back on the day of the vote.

"Greg gave his life to Detroit – not just with sandwiches, but with his energy, his advocacy, his love for the people around him. It's time the city gave something back. 'Greg Mudge St.' would enshrine his impact in Corktown forever," Mudgie's GM Benjamin Kehoe said.

Under the proposal, the secondary street sign would be located at the intersection of Porter and Brooklyn streets, the location of Mudgie's.