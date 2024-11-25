Orion Township community supports families displaced by condo explosion

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a devastating incident last week, several families in Orion Township were displaced after a condo explosion left two people critically injured.

As the dust settles, those affected are now focused on recovering their personal belongings and seeking assistance from the community.

Hear from Scully Hirsack, a resident whose family was displaced after the explosion:

Displaced resident talks about recovering after Orion Township explosion

Fire Chief Ryan Allen indicated that it could take up to six months to determine the cause of the explosion, which damaged a total of 20 units.

"We want to ensure a thorough investigation is done to prevent something like this from happening again in the future," he said, urging the community to be patient as they work through the investigation.

Residents like Scully Hirsack, her husband Adam and their friend Jason Poupard are among those grappling with the aftermath.

“We don’t know where we are going to go. We don’t know where we are going to end up,” Scully said, reflecting on the uncertainty that lies ahead.

The Hirsacks had lived in their condo for the past decade, saving for a down payment on what they hoped would be their forever home. However, those plans are now temporarily on hold.

“We don’t think about the costs until we run face first into them,” Scully said as friends and family helped them gather valuable items from their damaged home to prevent further loss.

Poupard expressed concern over irreplaceable personal items, saying “The little things that don’t have a price tag that really make you human.”

As they packed their belongings into cars for storage, Scully said “We do not know what the long-term plan is for housing.”

The community has rallied to support the displaced families, with the Hirsacks setting up a GoFundMe page to assist in their recovery efforts.

Poupard remains hopeful.

“We’re going to move... My family is going to find a new place. We’re going to be together and it’s going to be alright.”

