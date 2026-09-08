Orion Township Public Library millage on November ballot would fund $13M expansion

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Orion Township Public Library is asking voters to approve a millage proposal on the November ballot that would fund a multi-million dollar expansion and renovation of the 100-year-old facility.

The proposal calls for a millage of .3117 mills over 20 years to support a bond of just over $13 million. For residents with a home worth $300,000 and a taxable value of $150,000, the cost would be roughly $47 annually.

7 News Detroit reporter Jeffrey Lindblom has more on the millage proposal in the video below:

Orion Township library millage on November ballot

Library Director Chase McMunn said the building, which has been in its current location since the 1980s, was originally designed to serve 30,000 people. The township's population has recently reached 40,000.

"We're stretching at the seams here," McMunn said.

McMunn said demand for library services has grown steadily in recent years.

"Over the last five years, we've had more people visit the library. We've had more check outs. We've had more computer use. We've had more WiFi use," McMunn said.

The expansion plan, informed by a 2024 space study, would add just under 6,000-square feet to the building. The renovation would reorganize the space to accommodate more computer usage and add dedicated areas for technology and crafts. McMunn said one of the most pressing issues is a lack of space for children's programming.

"A good problem — our children's programs are so popular and we've run out of places to accommodate that," McMunn said.

Resident Annalece Voss said her child uses the library's story time and other resources, including puzzles and games.

"They have so many different things for kids to use," Voss said. "And I don't have the money to go out and get all of those things for my kids."

Resident Tom Hamilton said the library is worth protecting.

"The history here is incredible," Hamilton said. "It's a resource that we need to protect and build for the future."

The millage proposal comes after two public safety millages — one for police and one for fire — failed to pass. McMunn acknowledged the climate of millage fatigue but noted the library proposal carries a significantly lower cost to residents.

"So, the price of a cup of coffee a month," McMunn said.

McMunn said the library remains committed to its role as a gathering place regardless of the outcome.

"There aren't very many places where you can go and not spend any money or belong to anything and just come together as a community," McMunn said.

If the millage fails, the library will continue to prioritize maintenance and repairs over new improvements. If it passes, construction would be completed in phases to minimize closures, though an exact timeline has not been set.

"There's still quite a bit of work to do if the millage were to pass," McMunn said. "We just want to keep it a vibrant community hub."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.