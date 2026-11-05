Orion Township voters approve a $13.3 million bond to expand and modernize the century-old public library

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Orion Township voters have approved a $13.3 million bond to expand and modernize the township's 100-year-old public library.

The library, which has operated in its current space since 1989, received voter approval in the November election to move forward with the upgrades. Under the bond, a typical household will contribute roughly $46 annually over the next 20 years.

Watch Jeffrey Limblom's report:

Orion Township voters approve $13.3 million library expansion bond

"I just want to say thank you," Library Director Chase McMunn said.

McMunn directed that message to the voters who approved the bond proposal on the ballot.

"The library is so pleased that we'll be able to update our facility so we can offer more space for what people need," McMunn said.

The bond will add more than 5,000 square feet to the library, aiming to accommodate children and lifelong learners alike.

"I was excited to see that, that passed," Alyssa Seguin, a library-goer, said.

"The more you get involved with the community, the more you realize how valuable libraries are," Seguin said.

McMunn said the plans came together after years of preparation, driven by growing library use along with changing technology and the way people learn.

"It's been such a long time coming actually," McMunn said.

The proposal was shaped over months of community discussions to meet local needs before voters approved it.

Among McMunn's favorite additions are quiet rooms to accommodate the influx of remote workers looking for a place to work away from home since the pandemic, additional meet-and-greet areas for community gatherings both inside and outside, and an expansion of children's spaces and resources for toddlers.

"A lot of early readers start their journeys here at the library," McMunn said.

For families like Michaella Merlo's, the library is a frequent destination. She and her daughter, Eden, visit regularly.

"She's learning through songs, through reading… it's just an exciting opportunity to have," Merlo said.

McMunn said there is still some planning to be done, but the library is hoping to break ground later next year.

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