DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — Dearborn Heights police are searching for a man accused of trying to start a fire outside a popular meat market on Ford Road late Saturday night.

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WXYZ

Surveillance video from El-Sayed Meat Market shows a man walking up to the building just before midnight, pulling electrical wires from piping along the front of the business and repeatedly flicking a lighter near them.

El-Sayed Meat Market

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted arson.

“It actually would have been devastating,” owner Imane El-Sayed said. “Every time I think about it, it makes me want to cry. Our entire world is here.”

WXYZ Imane El-Sayed, Owner

El-Sayed said a former employee noticed the man in the parking lot and pulled in. She believes that may have scared him away before serious damage was done.

“If that were to happen, what would have happened, you know?” El-Sayed said. “What would have happened to all our families?”

Surveillance video shows the man eventually walking away from the building.

El-Sayed Meat Market

Police have not identified or located him, and El-Sayed said the uncertainty has taken a toll on her family.

“Honestly, we haven’t slept in a few days now because we’re literally on our cameras all night just watching, making sure he’s not coming back,” she said. “So it’s definitely taken a toll on my family.”

Despite the incident, El-Sayed continues showing up for her customers and employees. She said the support her family has received from the community has meant a lot.

Customer Henry Moses described what happened as “just sad” and urged anyone who recognizes the man to contact authorities.

“If y’all know who that was, please report him,” Moses said. “It might be your family member or your uncle or something. But if he can do that to this, he can do that to you.”

El-Sayed also encouraged other business owners in the area to review their surveillance cameras and remain alert.

“If you see anyone that looks like him, other business owners, check your cameras,” she said. “Maybe it’s happening in your plazas at night or at your stores. Just be aware.”

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual, contact Detective Brian Sznyr at 313-791-9875.

