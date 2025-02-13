'Out here in full force': Independent snowplow drivers prepare for busy night

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The snow is falling Wednesday across metro Detroit, leading to school closures and slick road conditions.

Late in the evening, the night was still young for Erich Meixner and his crew at EJM Enterprises.

“Tonight is going to be a good 12 to 24 hours, maybe 16 to 24 hours minimum,” Meixner said. "We got 16 acres here, so it's going to be a long, hard night."

When the snow starts coming down, you can find EJM in the Kroger parking lot at Garfield and Canal roads in Clinton Township. It's one of many commercial properties they’re tasked with clearing of snow.

“This is a two to three day storm for us," Meixner said. "Even though we'll get most of it done tonight, we can't get what's underneath the cars in the morning.”

Across metro Detroit, private snow plow companies were seen hard at work and road commission crews were too. We saw numerous Oakland County road commission crews out laying salt and others stopping back at the salt garage for a refill.

Watch our coverage from earlier in the day when county road crews shared their plans:

Macomb County road crews hard at work

“This year has been pretty good. It's been pretty slow" Meixner said. "But now, we're getting the big snow storms coming so now, it's going to be all the fun.”

A late evening storm means Meixner and his crew likely won't get much sleep, but as long as the snow comes down, they’ll keep working through the night.

“We have to be out here. We have to be out here in full force to keep the customers safe,” Meixner said.