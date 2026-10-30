Over 1 million pieces of candy: Halloween in D returns

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There’s plenty of excitement among organizers and families across Detroit heading into Halloween weekend, as the city prepares for its first Halloween in the D under Mayor Mary Sheffield’s administration.

Organizers said it took weeks of preparation, 1.8 million pieces of candy and dozens of people working behind the scenes, but the night is finally approaching.

“Halloween in the D is a day of safe, clean family fun here in the city,” said Steele Hughes, district manager with the mayor’s office and co-chair of Halloween in the D.

Hughes said the event transforms community recreation centers, police precincts and nine firehouses into trick-or-treat destinations across the city.

But the event isn’t just about candy. Hughes said it also gives children and families an opportunity to see police officers, firefighters, politicians and others who serve the city in a different light.

“It gives an opportunity for the children, the community to see us as people,” Hughes said. “A lot of times, they see us as a title or a police officer, a politician, a firefighter. Get to see us having fun.”

Families are getting in on the fun, too.

Dominique Reid said her daughter is excited for Halloween and has her costume planned.

“It’s a witch costume. She’s gonna be a devil witch,” Reid said.

Reid may be just as excited as her daughter. When asked what she enjoys most about going trick-or-treating with her, Reid said “meeting new people.”

Grandmother Shakala Clemons said events that are more structured than classic trick-or-treating, like trunk-or-treat or Halloween in the D, can offer something else: peace of mind.

“Just with everything, how the world is, the neighborhoods are, I feel more safe,” Clemons said.

For some of the first responders working the event, the night also comes full circle when they get to share the experience with their own children.

“They won't just get candy. They also get the experience,” one first responder said.

Student police officer Paige Arnold said the experience has a special meaning now that she is helping with the event.

“Their mom used to take them, and now their mom is on the other side helping pass out the candy,” Arnold said.

Neighborhood Police Officer Debra Matthews said the event also gives children a chance to interact with police officers, firefighters and other families.

“They also get the interacting of the police and the fire, and then they'll just be able to be around like-minded children, like-minded parents,” Matthews said.

For more information on times, locations and sponsors for this years Halloween in the D, click visit the city's website.

