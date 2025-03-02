Owner of Jazz Cannabis Club says his dispensary was broken into three times in recent months

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of Jazz Cannabis Club on Telegraph and Six Mile is estimating up to $100,000 in damages due to the latest break-in.

“They tied a chain to our front door and ripped the front door off and they broke into the selling area,” said George Brikho, owner, Jazz Cannabis Club.

Brikho shared this surveillance video from around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday with us.

It shows multiple suspects wearing masks walking into the cannabis shop and taking items.

“They went after inventory of marijuana flower,” said Brikho.

WXYZ George Brikho

Brikho says this is the third time in about six months or seven months his shop has been broken into.

“Two other times they broke in. The first time they used a sledgehammer, they punched a hole in the wall,” said Brikho. “They were able to get in. The second time they, they drove a stolen U-Haul through it and they got in as well, but didn't get anything as well.

This time around, Brikho is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people behind the break ins.

“We need to put a stop to this, and if I can help by offering this cash reward, you know, I would love to do it,” said Birkho. “it's really frustrating. We're here trying to make a living where it's, it's a it's a struggle.”

Despite what happened on Saturday, Brikho was open for business.

“We stayed open today because obviously business is business, the show must go on. We have a great community here, all our customers are not customers, they’re like family,” said Brikho.

If you have any information that will help police catch the suspects in these break ins, call Detroit Police or the Jazz Cannabis Club at (313) 636-2582.