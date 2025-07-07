Owner of Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo dies after parking lot accident with employee

NEW ERA, Mich. — A 56-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle at the Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in Oceana County on Friday morning.

According to authorities, deputies received a call around 7:46 a.m. on July 4 reporting a personal injury accident at the farm. The victim was identified as Cindy Lewis, the business owner.

Lewis suffered multiple injuries in the accident and was transported to Trinity Health-Muskegon, according to a news release from the Oceana County Sheriff's Office.

She was later airlifted to Henry Ford Hospital-Detroit, where she succumbed to her injuries on July 6.

The driver of the vehicle, a 61-year-old New Era woman who was also an employee at the farm, did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to investigators.

Deputies say it appeared as if the driver of the vehicle didn't see Mrs. Lewis as she was entering the parking lot.

The incident and investigation will be turned over to the Oceana County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.

The family posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

"We are heartbroken to confirm the tragic passing of our beloved co-owner, Cindy Lewis, in an incident that occurred onsite while the farm was closed to the public. Cindy was not only a cherished leader of Lewis Farms, but also a devoted wife, mother, and friend to so many in our community. Her sudden loss is devastating beyond words.

To those who have reached out with kind words, stories, and cherished memories of Cindy, thank you. Your messages have brought comfort in this dark time and have helped keep Cindy’s memory alive in the most beautiful way. She touched countless lives, and the love being shown in her honor is a reflection of the incredible person she was. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community. Please join us in continuing to honor Cindy’s life by treating one another with the same kindness, grace, and dignity that she so effortlessly shared with the world.

The Lewis family, our staff, and everyone who knew and loved Cindy are experiencing profound grief. This is an incredibly painful time for multiple families, and we ask for space, compassion, and respect as they navigate this unimaginable loss together. Out of respect for the family and the integrity of the official investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time."

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Lewis Farms Team

