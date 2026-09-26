Owner says fencing outside longtime Greektown liquor store hurts business, sues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ather Butris owns Athens Liquor in Greektown. He said every weekend for the past four months the fencing in front of his business has been a barrier to his bottom line.

He told 7 News Detroit, “I try to push this gate. They want to arrest me.”

The liquor store, a staple in Greektown, opened in 1997. However, Butris said this summer’s profits dropped drastically when the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership decided to place his business on the outside of the security perimeter of the new streetscape.

Two sets of movable fences stop foot traffic from walking into his business. People within the streetscape have to leave the secure area and walk around the barrier to reach his business.

Butris’ attorney Brandon Kastaw explained to 7 News Detroit the reason he said his client was given.

“Their concern is people drinking the liquor in the street. That’s where their concern allegedly is. Interestingly enough, it was the first Lion’s tailgate of the season last Sunday and the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership appeared to have their own bar set up in the street right where that tent is over there, and they had a menu with beer that they were selling for consumption in the street," Kastaw explained.

He added, “They were profiting from it, and we believe that plays a factor into why they were blocking off this business.”

During our interview, a couple of Detroit police officers stopped by to enforce the gate closure.

Later, 7 News Detroit spoke with DPD commander Matthew Fulgenzi who said, “There’s still full access to that business."

He explained why this setup is enforceable and that the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership pulled a permit to host a summer series each weekend.

“With that permit, they set rules. As you see, there’s security out here. There’s screening by private security and a code of conduct. One of those areas is no outside food and beverage, including alcohol that’s come into this activation space," he said.

Fulgenzi added, “That’s also helping cut down on those who are open intox (intoxication). So, making a drink that could be coming into downtown but going to a liquor store, making a drink. But just walking around. So, it’s cutting down on a lot of issues we’re seen in past years, and it’s made this area safer.”

Kastaw said, "When we got copies of the permits, the permits didn't have any diagrams. It didn't show anything that necessitated the need for Athens Liquor to be excluded from the secure pedestrian corridor. None of the reason that they gave us were justified."

Butris said he's filed a lawsuit against the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership.

A statement sent to 7 News Detroit on behalf of Greektown Neighborhood Partnership reads:

Greektown Neighborhood Partnership is aware of concerns regarding the placement of fencing near Athens Liquor. Barriers are strategically placed during special weekend events (not daily) to support the safety and security of businesses, residents and visitors, while assisting with the enforcement of applicable laws and public safety requirements. These measures are not directed at any individual business but are part of GNP’s broader efforts to maintain a safe, accessible and welcoming district, particularly during periods of increased activity. Safety is our priority in implementing any of these measures, and we remain committed to supporting the safety, accessibility, and vitality of the neighborhood.