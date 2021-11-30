Oxford Community Schools releases statement on deadly school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oxford Community Schools released a statement following the tragic school shooting at Oxford High School Tuesday evening.

Three students were killed and eight others injured, including a teacher.

A 15-year-old suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway.

The following statement was sent to parents of Oxford Community Schools:

Our school community is grieving a most horrific tragedy as an active shooter opened fire at Oxford High School at approximately 1 pm today. We are devastated to share that three of our precious students have lost their lives. Seven students and one staff member have been injured and are being treated for their injuries.

As we face the unimaginable, we are grateful for the swift action of our first responders. The suspect was apprehended by Oakland County Sherriff’s Department and is in custody. Our school community will need everyone’s most sincere support during this tragic time.

All schools in the district, including OELC, will be closed for the remainder of the week. The District crisis team is currently gathering to implement our response plan to support everyone in need in our school community. More details will be sent as they become available. A 24/7 Resource and Crisis Helpline/Text/Chat is on hand now for anyone who would like to speak with professionally trained Helpline volunteers from Common Ground at 1.800.231.1127 .

Below are resources to help you navigate the difficult and necessary conversations with your family surrounding today’s tragedy:

Talking to Children About Violence for Parents and Talking to Children About Violence [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com]

Companion Infographic [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com]

Talking to Children About Violence for Parent and Talking to Children About Violence- Spanish Version [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com]

Please keep our Wildcat families in your thoughts and prayers.

Oxford Community Schools