LIVE COVERAGE: 3 dead in Oxford High School shooting, multiple injured

(WXYZ) — This is a breaking news story, information will be added as it's confirmed.

Officials say three people are dead and six other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED:

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE

3:56 p.m.

A second media briefing from officials is expected around 5 p.m.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement regarding the shooting at Oxford High School:

"My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now.

“As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.

“My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford."

3:07 p.m. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office held a press briefing around 3 p.m. Officials confirmed that three people are dead and at least six others were injured in a shooting that happened at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the three dead are believed to be students. The six injured reportedly include one teacher.

We're told the suspect, who is in custody, was a 15-year-old sophomore at the school. Officials believe he acted alone and used a semi-automatic handgun.

Officials said the shooting lasted a few minutes, and a police liaison at the school was one of the people who helped take the suspect into custody.

"Pray for our families here in Oxford and our students," said Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne.

Officials say they will hold another briefing later this afternoon.

—-

2:55 p.m. 7 Action News has learned the FBI is also involved in the case. We're still awaiting a press briefing on the situation, which is expected to happen momentarily.

St. Joseph Oakland Mercy Oakland has confirmed they are caring for one victim of the shooting at Oxford High School, no word on their condition.

——

2:23 p.m. President and CEO of Medstar Kolby Miller said they have ground units and one helicopter on the scene. Miller said they have activated their incident command center and are awaiting information from their team on the scene.

——

2:19 p.m. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a press conference on the confirmed shooting at Oxford High School at 2:45 p.m.

——

2:10 p.m. It appears multiple medical helicopters have arrived at the Oxford High School parking lot following a confirmed shooting at the school earlier this afternoon.

We're told 4-6 people have been injured in the shooting. One suspect is in custody.

—-

1:54 p.m. Parents are asked not to come to Oxford High School. Parents are encouraged to pick up evacuated students at Meijer on N. Lapeer Road.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says they are doing a secondary search for any additional victims.

—-

1:50 p.m. The shooting reportedly happened at around 12:55 p.m. today. It is still considered an active scene with multiple victims.

There are no confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.

Multiple patrol units, EMS units, and SWAT teams are on the scene.

“Obviously my daughter is more shaken up knowing she has friends inside the building, and so making sure we can text and check in on them has been our main priority," said the mother of a student at Oxford High School.

We're told one suspected shooter is in custody along with a handgun.

The school is currently on lockdown and emergency protocols have been activated.

We will continue to provide updates on this breaking news story as we learn more.